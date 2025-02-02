President Trump stripped millions from DEI foreign aid programs. Losers include Irish DEI musicals and LGBTQ programs in Serbia.

The programs have been frozen for now.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, told the Daily Mail there were suspicious federal expenditures that the state department approved under Joe Biden.

The United States Agency for International Development programs are now directed at expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives throughout the world. President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio killed that for now.

The freeze ended insane expenditures like the one NGO that received 1.5 million from the Biden administration to advance DEI in Serbia‘s workplace and business communities. It allegedly promoted economic empowerment and opportunity for LGBTQ-plus people in Serbia.

A $70,000 grant to a group in Ireland to produce a DEI musical in 2022 is crushed in the future by Trump and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mast says.

“America would have been better off if Biden and Blinken had lit your money on fire instead of spending it on DEI musicals in Ireland or creating jobs for LGBTQ Serbians in Serbia,” Mast said.

They did this as Americans suffered.

