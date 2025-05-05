President Trump Declares Failure of Movie Industry a National Security Threat

President Trump said the US movie industry is dying quickly because incentives are drawing filmmakers and studios away from the US. He’s planning a 100% tariff on movies imported to the US that are produced in foreign lands.

The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated.

This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!

The only thing I’d add is that Hollywood is making garbage films. Too many are woke or perverted. They’re godless. That is one reason they’re dying.

He will be criticized because exporting US films abroad is lucrative, and now there will be retaliatory tariffs.

Hollywood asked for help, but I imagine they just wanted handouts.

