China’s Secret Trade Talks

President Trump is bringing manufacturing back to the United States and is closing in on deals with India, Japan, and South Korea. Apple is transitioning iPhones to India from China. Once companies leave China, they will never come back. China knows that. Their communism doesn’t work. They have been kept together by trade.

According to the New York Post, Chinese schoolchildren are once again being taught to hate the US. Class time is devoted to shouting anti-American slogans like “China must win the China-US trade war!”

As the NY Post reported, they released this propaganda video showing how tough they are. It’s called Never Kneel Down:

In a Time magazine interview on April 25, Trump said that China’s Xi Jinping contacted him directly about tariffs, and later affirmed that he has since spoken with the Chinese dictator “many times.”

The Korean press has confirmed that “the United States and China have begun behind-the-scenes contact about the ‘tariff war,’ ” and a high-ranking Chinese delegation was photographed entering the US Treasury Department in the early morning hours of April 24.

China has already reduced the tariffs to match Trump’s reductions.

A hush-hush meeting makes sense since the people are starting to protest as factories close.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email