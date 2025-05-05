President Trump to Re-Open Alcatraz for the “Most Ruthless and Violent Criminals”

President Trump said on Sunday that Alcatraz will be reopened to house the “most ruthless and violent criminals.” It sounds like we will have an American version of CECOT.

In a post on Truth Social, the President said he was instructing the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Justice, FBI, and Department of Homeland Security to reopen the notorious prison, which housed some of America’s most infamous criminals.

The prison, which closed 60 years ago due to its crumbling infrastructure and high maintenance costs, “will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Sunday, later telling reporters it was “just an idea” he had as federal judges pushed to ensure deported migrants had due process.

The Post

REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.

No longer will we tolerate these Serial Offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets. That is why, today, I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ, to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders. We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally. The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Once a highly fortified military installation, Alcatraz was a “last resort” facility where the most dangerous and most unruly in other prisons were sent. It was virtually impossible to escape, despite numerous famous attempts.

The prison is in disrepair and might not be salvageable. We’ll see.

