The Story of NJ Detective “Allegedly” Killed by 14-year-old Has Gotten Even Sicker

Several weeks ago, we learned Newark Detective Sergeant Joseph Azcona had been “allegedly” shot and killed by a 14-year-old who, due to NJ law, would be brought before a Family Court Judge.

If you thought this horrific scenario could not get any worse, you’d be wrong, as stunning details emerged regarding both the teen and his family.

The New Jersey teen caught law enforcement’s attention less than an hour before the shooting— when he flashed the eventual murder weapon live on Instagram.

“He was seen showing off the gun on Instagram Live,” the source said. The weapon was equipped with a conversion device that enabled it to fire multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger, the source said.

A law enforcement source said the teen was on police radar because of multiple arrests, including a robbery and “other serious crimes.”

“They look at the video, identify the location, and respond to the location in an unmarked police vehicle.”

“They saw him walking with a group of kids. They call for backup, which is the other unmarked unit. They all get out of the car, identify themselves as police, and the kid turns around and starts shooting right away.”

Azcona’s partner was shot below his vest and had to have part of his liver and intestines removed.

Courtesy of the NY Post, we’ve learned the alleged killer’s mother and her twin sister have been doing illegal business for some time. The teen’s mom, Rabiyah Sorey, 43, has been a known drug dealer on her block of North Ninth Street for years. Her twin sister, Hadiyah Sorey, is her “partner in crime” and runs the family business with her.

Rabiyah was a known member of the Bloods gang when she was picked up in a 2010 drug raid at her home and has been arrested dozens of times for dealing cocaine, crack, and other drugs, a source said.

Sister Hadiyah bragged, “I got the whole north behind me. I do what the f–k I wanna do.”

Another “aunt” claimed her nephew had reason to shoot because he was “shot at” the day before.

This auntie said he might as well be dead. “Do you really think a 14-year-old wants to kill a cop? He’s f–ked his whole life up at 14. He’s a good kid. Now his life’s over.”

No, you moron. It’s the 26-year-old hero cop who IS DEAD. Meanwhile, your still very much alive, soulless nephew will likely be freed to resume his criminal ways after being returned to the streets in his mid-twenties.

Now that’s just sick.

