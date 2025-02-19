President Trump Excoriates Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Posting on TruthSocial, President Trump bashed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a “dictator without elections.” He insisted Zelenskyy should have done something sooner. In other words, Zelenskyy should have sought negotiations before the invasion.

Think of it: a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.”

He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.”

A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

Opinion

After the invasion, the media promoted the former comic and actor, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, for not fleeing Ukraine. They greatly exaggerated his stature, calling him a George Washington or a Winston Churchill. Democrats waved Ukrainian flags in Congress, and Biden promised to stand with Ukraine to the end. The end would be the world war.

Since then, we discovered Zelenskyy is a New World Order activist. He is also a dictator who won’t hold elections and imprisons his critics. He eradicated the political parties except his own. Zelenskyy banned Russian heritage in the Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine. He won’t let the Ukrainian Orthodox religion operate. Newspapers are wholly government-controlled.

Russia invaded a sovereign nation, but it wasn’t without provocation for seven years.

Our dependents, the EU and Ukraine, now want to tell the US what to do. It could throw the world into a war between nuclear nations. When President Trump tries to negotiate, they all attack him. It is especially galling from Zelenskyy, who has done nothing except watch one million people die in this war.

That is why President Trump is angry.

