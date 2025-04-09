President Trump Explains the 90-Day Pause of Tariffs

Earlier today, President Trump paused the tariffs for almost every nation except China. A reporter asked him about it this afternoon.

During a White House event with auto racing champs, President Trump told reporters he decided to pause some of his tariffs because he “thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line.”

“Well, I thought people were jumping a little bit out of line; they were getting yippy,” Trump explained. “A little bit afraid, unlike these champions.”

“We have a big job to do. No other president would have done what I did,” Trump added.

“What was happening to us on trade…not only China but others also…Somebody had to do it because it was not acceptable.”

Trump said the US is making $2 billion a day from tariffs.

He believes the Chinese Communists want to make a deal. They are proud people, but they want to make a deal.

The market ended back up to over 40,000.

During White House event with auto racing champs, Pres. Trump tells reporters he decided to pause some of his tariffs because he “thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line.” “They were getting yippy … a little bit afraid.” https://t.co/syx6lGlU1c pic.twitter.com/9YIGoMlyJB — ABC News (@ABC) April 9, 2025

And just like that, China is the bad guy.

Trump is hiking tariffs on China to 125%, authorizes a 90 day tariff pause on everyone else pic.twitter.com/BzqhbKvXi5 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 9, 2025

