President Trump Explains the 90-Day Pause of Tariffs

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Earlier today, President Trump paused the tariffs for almost every nation except China. A reporter asked him about it this afternoon.

During a White House event with auto racing champs, President Trump told reporters he decided to pause some of his tariffs because he “thought that people were jumping a little bit out of line.”

“Well, I thought people were jumping a little bit out of line; they were getting yippy,” Trump explained. “A little bit afraid, unlike these champions.”

“We have a big job to do. No other president would have done what I did,” Trump added.

“What was happening to us on trade…not only China but others also…Somebody had to do it because it was not acceptable.”

Trump said the US is making $2 billion a day from tariffs.

He believes the Chinese Communists want to make a deal. They are proud people, but they want to make a deal.

The market ended back up to over 40,000.

And just like that, China is the bad guy.


