Judges Block Administration’s Deportations of 3 Venezuelan Men

A federal judge in New York and another in Texas blocked the deportation of Venezuelan men likely to be deported under President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.

This is despite the Supreme Court clearing the way for deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

In the Manhattan case, attorneys for two Venezuelan men detained in Orange County were able to block their clients’ deportations and movement outside the United States. US judge Alvin Hellerstein, a Clinton appointee, granted the TRO to one of the men, a 21-year-old, who claimed to have come to the US to escape gang violence. The other illegal alien, age 32, said he protested the regime of Venezuela and dictator Nicholas Maduro.

The Texas judge, Fernando Rodriguez Jr, was appointed by Trump.

The Venezuelan men were able to argue that they might be transferred to the prison in El Salvador.

“In the present matter, the court finds that the removal of J.A.V, J.G.G., W.G.H., or any other individual subject to the proclamation, by the United States would cause immediate and irreparable injury to the removed individuals, as they would be unable to seek habeas relief,” he wrote. “Furthermore, if the United States erroneously removed an individual to another country based on the proclamation, a substantial likelihood exists that the individual could not be returned to the United States.”

They Want All Venezuelan Men Protected from Deportation

The plaintiffs are attempting to convince judges not only to block the deportation of the men who filed suit but also to block future deportations of any Venezuelan under the statute. They’re arguing that the law is unconstitutional because the US is not at war within Venezuela.

While the Supreme Court allowed the deportations, the Justices also said that each person is entitled to due process. In other words, this will drag on for every single person they try to deport. They will all get expensive hearings and/or trials.

At this rate, it won’t be possible to eliminate the criminals who have poured into the country.

