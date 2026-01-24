Mexico’s 53 Consulates Actively Campaign Against the USA

According to Peter Schweizer’s research, the Mexican consulates in America are colluding with the Democrat Party to organize anti-ICE protests.

“Mexico has 53 consulates, and I started looking at what Mexico was doing with those consulates. I found out that they’re organizing protests; they’re still organizing some of these anti-ICE protests. They’ve got a consulate up in the Twin Cities right now that’s neck deep in what’s going on in Minneapolis.

“But I also found that they were meddling in our politics. They were literally meeting with Democratic Party activists in 2024, saying, how are we going to stop Trump? We got to stop Trump. We turned California from red to blue. We turned Arizona from red to blue. We’ve got to stop.”

“A top Mexican senator on the Mexican National Defense Committee says, Quote, “Mexicans are in our territories. California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming. We’re going to take back the territory that was stolen from us—we already know that the Mexican population in the United States reaches 39.2 million. We Mexicans are reclaiming our territory.”

“The Democrats’ Party is helping Mexico take over America for votes and power.”

They’re Reconquistas, and they’re winning. It doesn’t matter that the US bought the land or that they’ve ruined the country they have. Every time a Democrat gets into office, they help bring in invaders and rally Mexican Americans to vote Democrat. The previous communist president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, campaigned for Democrats in several Mexican areas in the US.

The Mexican government created “Migrant TV” to coordinate migrant political action in the United States.

