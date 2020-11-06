President Trump grew the party, transformed it for the better, & that won’t change

By
M. Dowling
-
2

If nothing else, President Trump has expanded the Republican Party, something no one else in recent history has done. The only demographic that went down was white men. He was up with every other demographic.

He turned the party into a peace-seeking party that welcomes minorities and blue collar workers. Democrats are now the party of the corporations, the ultra-rich, and Wall Street. Wall Street poured all their money into the Democrat Party. Biden promised a return to globalism, which means open borders, caving to China, and a return to a gradual decline of the United States.

But, don’t worry, the doltish Joe Biden will cure COVID. If he’s elected, it will all but disappear within days.

The ‘OTHERS’ include Asians and Native-Americans. You need to know that.

Watch what this new Hispanic congresswoman has to say:

