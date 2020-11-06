Both Biden & Trump predict victory

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump said today they would soon be declared the winner. President Trump’s campaign believes he could be declared the winner as soon as Friday.
Biden’s Winning?
According to NPR, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time on November 5, an estimated 1.7 million votes remain uncounted in the four battleground states, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona.
Biden said Thursday that “democracy is sometimes messy” and “sometimes requires a little patience” but that he felt good about where the race stood.
“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said. “So, I ask everyone to stay calm—all the people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”
Did you know, Biden got the most votes ever for a presidential candidate? Obama was second and Trump was third. Don’t you find that hard to believe? Honestly, over Obama? How is this possible? Are Americans getting dumber?
It looks like Arizona, so far, is going to Joe Biden and it gives him 264 Electoral votes. However, President Trump is still in the game. We just found out that a liberal county, Pima is breaking for Trump at 52% That’s good news for Trump.
AZ Presidential Election Results
Biden (D): 50% (1,469,341 votes)
Trump (R): 48% (1,400,951 votes)
Estimated: > 99% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020
Trump’s Winning?
According to Fox News, President Trump’s campaign not only predicted that the incumbent Republican would win the 2020 election, but the result could become apparent as soon as Friday.
As of early Thursday afternoon, several states continued to count ballots without a clear winner, but Democrat Joe Biden appeared to be on the verge of victory. According to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump should not be counted out of the race just yet.
“Donald Trump is alive and well,” Stepien said on a conference call.
Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went even further, predicting an imminent victory.
Trump will win Alaska’s three votes. That’s a given.
PENNSYLVANIA, NEVADA, AND GEORGIA
All three of these states are nail-biters.
PA Presidential Election Results
Trump (R): 49.92% (3,263,958 votes)
Biden (D): 48.93% (3,199,719 votes)
Trump Margin: +64,239 (-9,372)
Estimated: > 95% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020
GA Presidential Election Results
Trump (R): 49.42% (2,445,539 votes)
Biden (D): 49.35% (2,441,904 votes)
Trump Margin: +3,635 (-5890)
Estimated: > 99% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020
Nevada doesn’t know how many votes they have left to count. Biden is still leading.
NV Presidential Election Results
Biden (D): 49% (588,252 votes)
Trump (R): 49% (580,605 votes)
Estimated: 87.2-99% votes in
More results here: https://t.co/Skqy3QUPov
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020
Thanks to Jason Miller the campaign was NOT prepared on election night. It’s pretty obvious considering HOW DAMN LONG it took for suits to be filed.
I wasn’t one bit pleased upon hearing Miller was on the campaign. He’s one of the idiots who supported locking down the ENTIRE country. He even went so far to congratulate Michigan on disallowing people to travel to their second homes.
Yeah, Just keep telling Trump he’s winning, all the way to the inauguration. There were all kinds of warning signs going back a couple months, which ironically, is when some of the dead cast “their” early votes. Republicans need to quit hiring these long-term consultants who do little, but make a great deal of money for themselves. They only advice they should be giving is wading through the technical processes. Once a campaign listens to handlers they are no long worth voting for.
Many of the Dem votes are fraudulent and need to be each examined as to its authenticity. Many are from illegal aliens from other states, and others are from cemeteries. Just prove that one state has many fradulent votes/voters and the court will examine other questioned states. No matter how many rioters, (which the military can and will control, this authentication must go forward, as the FBI is totally corrupt abd cabbit be relied upon to do its job, (unless it is to overlook serious felonies committed by the Dems)
The problem is, it may be too late. The legal team pricked around too long and allowed all these harvested ballots to lose any custody information. There’s no way to separate the valid from the invalid. There’s no way to know which is which.
https://teapartyorg.ning.com/forum/registered-democrat-poll-watcher-this-is-a-coup-against-the-presi
Because of the DemocRATs ，American Democracy has become a joke
So, Why did Democrats have such confidence in a win and claim Trump would have to be dragged from the White House. Were they worried their fraud would be exposed and needed a “cover-story”. If it was a “clean” win who could argue with the results. How complicit are the media since they are fixated on whether Trump would “accept” defeat.