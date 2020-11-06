Both Biden & Trump predict victory

Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump said today they would soon be declared the winner. President Trump’s campaign believes he could be declared the winner as soon as Friday.

Biden’s Winning?

According to NPR, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time on November 5, an estimated 1.7 million votes remain uncounted in the four battleground states, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona.

Biden said Thursday that “democracy is sometimes messy” and “sometimes requires a little patience” but that he felt good about where the race stood.

“We have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared the winners,” he said. “So, I ask everyone to stay calm—all the people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”

Did you know, Biden got the most votes ever for a presidential candidate? Obama was second and Trump was third. Don’t you find that hard to believe? Honestly, over Obama? How is this possible? Are Americans getting dumber?

It looks like Arizona, so far, is going to Joe Biden and it gives him 264 Electoral votes. However, President Trump is still in the game. We just found out that a liberal county, Pima is breaking for Trump at 52% That’s good news for Trump.

AZ Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 50% (1,469,341 votes)

Trump (R): 48% (1,400,951 votes) Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/7CxbLsQ3gY — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

Trump’s Winning?

According to Fox News, President Trump’s campaign not only predicted that the incumbent Republican would win the 2020 election, but the result could become apparent as soon as Friday.

As of early Thursday afternoon, several states continued to count ballots without a clear winner, but Democrat Joe Biden appeared to be on the verge of victory. According to Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump should not be counted out of the race just yet.

“Donald Trump is alive and well,” Stepien said on a conference call.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller went even further, predicting an imminent victory.

Trump will win Alaska’s three votes. That’s a given.

PENNSYLVANIA, NEVADA, AND GEORGIA

All three of these states are nail-biters.

PA Presidential Election Results Trump (R): 49.92% (3,263,958 votes)

Biden (D): 48.93% (3,199,719 votes) Trump Margin: +64,239 (-9,372)

Estimated: > 95% votes in More results here: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

GA Presidential Election Results Trump (R): 49.42% (2,445,539 votes)

Biden (D): 49.35% (2,441,904 votes) Trump Margin: +3,635 (-5890)

Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020

Nevada doesn’t know how many votes they have left to count. Biden is still leading.

NV Presidential Election Results Biden (D): 49% (588,252 votes)

Trump (R): 49% (580,605 votes) Estimated: 87.2-99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/Skqy3QUPov — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2020