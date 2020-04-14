President Trump Halts Funding to WHO

President Trump said on Tuesday he had instructed his staff to at least temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) over its handling of the Chinese Communist Party Virus pandemic.

At a White House news conference, he said WHO “failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable.” He added that the group promoted China’s “disinformation” about the virus that likely led to a wider outbreak of the virus than otherwise would have occurred.

The United States pays the lion’s share of the WHO bill and donates $400 to $500 million each year and China only contributes “roughly $40 million” as Trump mentioned today.

China apparently has all the influence, however. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is a Marxist according to reports.

“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death,” Trump said.

If WHO had acted properly, he would have enacted the travel ban sooner.

He concluded WHO made a “dangerous” and “costly” decision to oppose travel restrictions from China.

OPINION

The President didn’t say this, but WHO spent their time accusing the President of racism simply for calling it the Chinese Virus after they falsely accused our military of seeding the virus.

Some media hacks have already come out to accuse him of blaming WHO to take the attention off of his alleged malfeasance in not doing enough in February. That would be the February in which Dr. Fauci was telling people they should continue with their lives normally and go to movies, malls, and so on.

The media no longer pretends they are anything but an arm of the Democrat Party and they have all decided that Trump must go.

The Soros-Brock trolls on Twitter are calling President Trump a murderer, try to blame him for any deaths that took place in February. They’re nothing if not predictable. It’s going to get nasty.

Currently, there is a petition going around to fire Tedros and it has a million signatures.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ethiopian politician who has led the United Nations-backed health body as director-general since July 2017, has been under fire over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 1.7 million.

Specifically, Tedros has been accused of allowing China to underreport the impact of the virus in Wuhan.