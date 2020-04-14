Nasty CBS reporter who attacked Trump is married to a lobbyist for China

M. Dowling
Yesterday’s press conference was another spectacle of nasty reporters attacking the team and the President in particular. One of the stars of nasty was CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid. She argued with President Trump and was very disrespectful, but after the circus act she put on, she was regaled by her media buddies.

He called her a “fake” and “disgraceful,” adding it’s the reason her network has low ratings.

The media’s attack-Trump narrative this week is that he did nothing between January 31st when he declared it a health emergency and issued a travel ban on China, and March when he mandated social distancing.

The media didn’t get anywhere claiming the president acted too late by January 31st since the blame for that falls on China and the World Health Organization. So now they are suggesting he killed people by not ordering social distancing sooner. In fact, on March 9th, Dr. Fauci was telling young people to go on cruises. The President listened to doctors and scientists.

President Trump’s timeline was in accordance with the events as they unfolded and what the doctors/researchers were telling him, as Dr. Fauci confirmed last night.

SHE WAS OFFENSIVE QUESTIONING DR. FAUCI

She is the witch who asked Dr. Fauci if he was doing it “voluntarily” and the doctor didn’t appreciate that attack on his character.

REID’S HUSBAND LOBBIES FOR CHINA

As it happens, this debater wannabe is probably an operative for China. Her husband lobbies for China, which is disgusting.

As Brit Hume says:

