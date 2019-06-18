President Trump Makes a BIG Announcement About Deportations

The President made a HUGE announcement about deportations. I find it hard to believe he can do what he plans to do, but if it comes to pass, the media and the left will go bonkers.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” President Donald J. Trump announced on Twitter Monday evening. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border,” Trump continued in their thread. “Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.”

“The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress,” Trump tweeted. “They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

The State Department also made an announcement Monday, saying it will cut new foreign aid to the “Northern Triangle” countries: Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The funding cut is intended to put pressure on the governments to take “concrete action” to stop migrants from flowing to the United States. Funding would resume if the governments show “satisfactory” steps to help.

“This is consistent with the president’s direction and with the recognition that it is critical that there be sufficient political will in these countries to address the problem at its source,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

The average age of illegals coming in is 21 years. How many are gang youths?