President Trump makes a list of monuments libs want obliterated, then he acts

The contrast between left and right could not be clearer than it is now. One of the more obvious moves by the left is to destroy our history, actually rewrite it with the nonsense in the ‘1619 Project.’

Earlier today, The Daily Caller reported that San Francisco plans to rename ‘inappropriately named’ schools, such as schools named after Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln.

Then there is Donald Trump who represents the USA in all this.

President Trump was speaking in Muskegon on Saturday, and read aloud from a list of statues, memorials, and monuments that the so-called National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission wants to get rid of.

Then he threw it away.

These liberals/leftists are no different than any communist or fascist regime destroying history and heroes.

Watch: