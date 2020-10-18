RussiaGate fiction actually based upon real life

OPINION

“If you want to know what malfeasance Democrats are up to, just pay attention to what they accuse Republicans of.”

We’ve seen this statement supported by the many, truly horrendous acts of the DNC over the past few years, as clearly evidenced by President Trump being impeached for crimes committed in Ukraine by Joe Biden. The latest revelations about the entire Biden family has delivered a SHOCKING realization:

The inspiration behind the RussiaGate work of fiction created by Hillary, the DNC, The Cabal, WAS sparked by the real-life, ongoing saga of Biden, Inc.

At this point, we have been made privy to a minute sampling of the “Block Busting,” data on the Hunter laptop, revelations SO STUNNING, Social Media Oligarchs are willing to throw themselves under a Congressional, FEC, FTC bus to save Joe Biden.

“Sex, Lies, and Videotape”

Feb. 23, 2017, Kathleen, estranged wife of Hunter, filed a motion in D.C. Superior asking the court to put him on a $5,000 allowance to prevent him from blowing all his money on his addictions: Drugs, Alcohol, Prostitutes, and Strip Clubs. “PROSTITUTES,” sound familiar?

Recent Home Land Security Senate report revealed Hunter Biden paid Russian and other Eastern European women linked to, “Eastern European prostitution/Human Trafficking ring.” There are many indications of very salacious, highly incriminating videos on Hunter’s laptop. One must wonder if, among those videos came to the inspiration of “prostitutes” and “pee-pee on the bed.”

Social Media blocked the NY Post blockbuster, as did every other MSM outlet. Despite Hunter’s laptop’s contents being verified via several different sources, one quick read through the HLS senate report from September, ALSO WIDELY IGNORED by MSM, revelations in this report significantly align with laptop contents. As the Washington Times reported, “the sheer scope of the influence-peddling and sums involved are stunning.”

Among the mountain-sized revelations, this is where we learned Hunter was paid $3.5 million in a wire transfer from Elena Baturina, wife of former Moscow mayor who herself was in a political pickle.

If you have not yet read through the HLS report, I HIGHLY recommend it *(Internet big-wigs have made this report exceedingly difficult to find)

Compromised and Damned Dangerous

We now know about the Bidens highly compromised concerning Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Costa Rica, Iraq (Joe’s brother’s “business,”) but, per the HLS Senate report, the “visits” by Hunter and his Secret Service security detail include: “Moscow, Beijing, Doha, Paris, Seoul, Manila, Tokyo, Mexico City, Milan, Florence, Shanghai, Geneva, London, Dublin, Munich, Berlin, Bogota, Abu Dhabi, Nairobi, Hong Kong, Taipei, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Johannesburg, Brussels, Madrid, Mumbai, and Lake Como.”

Yes, indeed, a lot more we need to know.

Don Jr: The Trump Tower Set-up

How it now looks: While Hillary and the DNC were composing the Fake Dossier/RussiaGate in which Hunter played the starring role, it became clear to effectively continue with their Bait and Switch initiative, Don Jr. would need to be swopped as the main character. With Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS’s help, they lured Don Jr and Jared Kushner to a Trump Tower meeting. At that meeting, Attorney Veselnitskaya and Rinat Akhmetshin, Russia/American lobbyist. Five months later, Ashmetshin was (ironically) at the Canadian conference where John McCain was “informed” of the fake Dirty Dossier. McCain then used to deliver a copy of it to the FBI.

“HoneyPot” Natalia had two dinner dates with Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson the NIGHT BEFORE and THE NIGHT AFTER the Trump Tower meeting. The Carrot for the meeting, Natalia, had some “dirt” about Hillary; thus, to Don Jr and Kushner, this was opposition research. To be clear, NO politician or any representative of any candidate would turn down an offer of dirt against a political rival and, IT IS NOT UNLAWFUL.

Once the meeting got down to business, as Natalia launched into the issue of the Magnitsky Act and the adoptions of Russian children, it became clear the reason for this meeting was a rouse. After 20 minutes of her pitch, realizing the meeting was a sham, Trump promptly ended the meeting.

“I Don’t Know Nothin’ I’m Deaf, Dumb and Blind.”

Joe Biden claims to know NOTHING about any of Hunter’s business deals, never discussed them with his son. This has always strained all credibility. Hunter flew all over the world with Joe on Airforce II, sucking up like a human Hoover Vacuum, “business deals” here, there, everywhere.

In fact, one of Hunter’s texts to sister Naomi reads as follows: “I love all of you. But I don’t receive any respect, and that’s fine, I guess – works for you apparently. I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years. It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half of your salary.”

Somebody needs to clue Joe in “plausible deniability” doesn’t work when the “bag men” are required to “tithe” 50% of the take to YOU.

“OH THE HUMANITY OF IT ALL,” Or just another day in the swamp…

As more of Hunter’s laptop contents dribble out, IMPERATIVE to keep in mind the FBI has been in possession of ALL this for at least 10 MONTHS. The Mark Levin/Mayor Giuliani interview on Fox tonight should prove very interesting.

The FBI subpoena to seize the laptop was executed by agent Joshua Wilson, one of the FBI’s top Child Sex/Pornography investigators. The subpoena was served Dec. 9, 2019, MEANING, all during the outrageous Democrat impeachment attempt of President Trump (for crimes committed by Joe Biden, Inc), Director Wray KEPT THE LAPTOP, BRIMMING with exculpatory evidence exonerating Trump HIDDEN, BURIED, UNDER DEEP, DEEP LOCK AND KEY.

Question – does this qualify for BLATANT Obstruction … or just another example of the HORRIFIC and DANGEROUS power of the Deep State in our federal government? One thing is FOR SURE when it comes to election meddling, and OUR OWN PEOPLE makes foreign interference look like child’s play.

And as to AG Barr, apparently sir, “Your Dog Doesn’t seem to Hunt.”