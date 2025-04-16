President Trump Might Strip Harvard of Its Tax-Exempt Status

President Donald Trump threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status on Tuesday and said the university should apologize. Yesterday, they rejected “unlawful demands” to overhaul academic programs or lose federal grants. They say they are private and won’t allow a “takeover by the government.”

Harvard should realize that they aren’t just a private school once they take government money.

The Trump administration has rebuked universities across the country over their handling of the pro-Palestinian student protest movement that has led to rampant antisemitism.

Trump has called the protests anti-American and antisemitic, accused universities of peddling Marxism and “radical left” ideology. They are spreading Marxist ideology.

Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday he was mulling whether to seek to end Harvard’s tax-exempt status if it continued pushing what he called “political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?'”

They are teaching Marxist-based ideology.

It’s not clear if he can remove their tax-exempt status. The US tax code exempts most universities because they operate “exclusively for educational purposes.’

Universities charge outrageous fees and just like the college loan system, they take advantage and suck up the giveaways and then raise salaries, get new drapes, spread more Marxism.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email