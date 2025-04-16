The State Department’s Censorship Agency Is Eliminated

Secretary of State Marco Rubio fired everyone at Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly the Global Engagement Center (GEC), saying they’ve “actively silenced and censored Americans “for simply voicing their opinions.”

They were what was left afte an initial firring. Now, all 50 full-time positions are gone, ending their $65 million in funding.

“Over the last decade, Americans have been slandered, fired, charged, and even jailed for simply voicing their opinions,” Sec. Rubio announced..

“That ends today.

“I am announcing the closure of the @StateDept’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference, formerly the Global Engagement Center (GEC), which cost taxpayers more than $50 million per year and actively silenced and censored the voices of Americans they were supposed to be serving.”

