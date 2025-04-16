Van Hollen Flies to El Salvador to Beg for Illegal Alien Abrego Garcia’s Release

“Give me your tired, your poor, your MS-13 gangs, your Haitian cannibals, your Somalian warlords, your machete-wielding Muslims, your call center H1B workers, your anti-American masses.” ~ Logan Hall, conservative writer

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen went to El Salvador today for a photo-op and to seek the return of a former ranking member of MS-13, as two US courts determined in 2019. They let him stay because he claimed other gangs would kill him. Due to a clerical error, they released him without giving him an interview to determine whether he was up for deportation. He was never in the United States legally.

In 2021, his wife tried to have her “good father and husband” removed due to domestic violence.”

The DOJ thinks Garcia was engaged in human trafficking.

That takes us to today. Van Hollen was in El Salvador because he wants the criminal vote.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen spoke with the Vice President of El Salvador to fight for Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s return. He tried to speak with Kilmar, but that couldn’t be arranged.

Van Hollen told the press in El Salvador that Kilmar is a Maryland man legally in the United States who was never in MS-13. He then quoted Obama Judge Xinis, claiming there is no evidence he’s a criminal. The Maryland Senator also quoted the incompetent lawyer who was suspended for his ridiculously poor presentation before Xinis.

Van Hollen even dared to falsely claim he has worked hard to eliminate the MS-13 gang in Maryland. You can watch the Van Hollen clip on this link.

Van Hollen violated the Logan Act with his exhaustive efforts to get the illegal alien gangster back.

Tom Homan was livid.

Border Czar Tom Homan was disgusted with Van Hollen:

He ripped into Democrats Wednesday as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen headed to El Salvador, seeking to bring home suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom he says was “wrongfully abducted” from the U.S.

They are accusing President Trump of kidnapping.

“He wasn’t abducted. He’s an MS-13 gang member, classified as a terrorist that was removed from this country, so we got rid of a dangerous person,” Homan told Fox & Friends.

“An El Salvadoran national was returned to the country of El Salvador, so he’s home.”

Homan called Abrego Garcia a “public safety threat,” insisting his removal was “exactly what should have happened” while fighting his return to the U.S.

Rachel Morin’s Mother Explains That Van Hollen Didn’t Even Call After Her Daughter Was Murdered by an Illegal in Maryland

Her mother was devastated that not one of these Democrats even called her after her daughter was raped and murdered. When her daughter was murdered, all Van Hollen did was issue a statement he probably didn’t write.

#BREAKING: The Special Guest in today’s White House press briefing is Patty Morin, the mother of Maryland woman Rachel Morin, who was MURDERED by an illegal She’s about to WRECK the democrats! pic.twitter.com/rpzsBslpuv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 16, 2025

Chris has posted at least ten times about saving an illegal immigrant gang member. Number of times Chris has posted about Rachel Morin? Zero. https://t.co/rWJBtXDH2y pic.twitter.com/RFuuqt8eQY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 16, 2025

He doesn’t look very nice.

This is the drug dealing, wife beating MS-13 gangbanger whom Democrat congressmembers flew to El Salvador to rescue. Any questions about who’s paying their bills, or whose side they’re on?

It sure ain’t ours! pic.twitter.com/1RsB641D80 — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) April 16, 2025

