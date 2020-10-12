Good News! Biden said he is running for the Senate

Joe Biden, 77-years of age, traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Monday to give a stump speech on the economy. During his remarks, he became confused and said he’s “running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.” That is the second time he said he’s running for the Senate.

At the end of his speech, Biden told voters to go to a website that doesn’t exist as he coughed into his hand.

Watch:

Joe Biden says he’s running for the Senate…🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Nr018ttzdA — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) October 12, 2020

After saying he’s running for Senate, a confused Joe Biden tells voters to go to https://t.co/TTd1C2F56c, which is not a real website. pic.twitter.com/wYnlQ3AE9E — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020