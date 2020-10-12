Good News! Biden said he is running for the Senate

M. Dowling
Joe Biden, 77-years of age, traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Monday to give a stump speech on the economy. During his remarks, he became confused and said he’s “running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.” That is the second time he said he’s running for the Senate.

At the end of his speech, Biden told voters to go to a website that doesn’t exist as he coughed into his hand.

