Breaking…Subpoenas to FB & Twitter for trying to “rig an election”

Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee announced Thursday that they will subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the platform’s censorship of news reports that allege corruption by the family of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

They accuse him of censoring to fix an election.

JOSH HAWLEY

Senator Josh Hawley added that the subpoena is vital. These monopolies are trying to rig an election. He wants Facebook and Twitter to both come.

“[The subpoena is] vital. We believe in a free press in this country. We also believe in free elections. And the attempt to rig an election which is what we are seeing here by monopolies is unprecedented in American history. They have a lot to answer for and I hope that we will subpoena both Twitter and Facebook. They should both come. They’re both engaged in censorship. They’re both massive monopolies. They should answer to the Judiciary Committee. They should answer to the full Senate. They should answer to the American people and that’s what this is about…”

TED CRUZ

Senator Ted Cruz said, “In the last two days, we have seen a remarkable development. We have seen big tech, we’ve seen Twitter and Facebook actively interfering in this election in a way that has no precedent in the history of our country. Yesterday, the New York Post broke a story alleging serious corruption of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden concerning Ukraine. The allegations in the New York Post story, if true, indicate that Vice President Biden lied when he said that he had never discussed his son’s business dealings.”

“That story, once the New York Post broke it, was blocked by Twitter and Facebook,” Cruz continued. “Anyone who attempted to share was prevented from sharing it on Twitter and Facebook. The New York Post itself, when it attempted to put out its story, was blocked on Twitter and Facebook. The New York Post has the fourth-largest circulation of any newspaper in this country.”

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president. That was last night,” Cruz continued. “This morning the story escalated and got even worse. The New York Post broke a second story of a series of emails that indicate yet more corruption; in this instance, the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China government officials.”

“Just minutes ago, I tried to share that story on Twitter and Twitter is actively blocking, right now this instant, stories from The New York Post alleging corruption and the Biden family receiving millions of dollars from communist China,” Cruz continued.

LINDSEY GRAHAM

“This is election interference and we are 19 days out from an election. It has no precedent in history of democracy. The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on. Chairman Lindsey Graham and I have discussed this at length and the Committee today will be noticing a mark-up on Tuesday to issue a subpoena to Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Friday, to come before this Committee and the American people and explain why Twitter is abusing their corporate power to silence the press and to cover up allegations of corruption.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham told the media that the tech companies allowed salacious and unverified allegations from the Steele dossier to be circulated on their platforms.

“All the allegations about Russian collusion and Trump and every other idea that Trump may have done something bad, nobody blocked that,” Graham said. “So, what we’re going to do is we’re gonna finally have an accounting that’s long overdue. These social media platforms have a dominance in our lives, they’re newspapers, they’re tv stations, they’re radio stations, they’re publishers, and this to me crystalizes the problem better than anything I could think of for the American people. You may be a Democrat, saying I don’t want to hear The New York Post, it could be you tomorrow.”

WATCH: Senators @tedcruz, @LindseyGrahamSC, and @HawleyMO call out Twitter and Facebook for their censorship of The New York Post’s reporting on Joe and Hunter Biden’s corrupt business dealings. Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee will vote to subpoena Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. pic.twitter.com/JTU5W3gIug — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2020