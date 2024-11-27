President Trump Nominates Kevin Hassett as Director of the NEC

Donald Trump appointed Dr. Kevin Hassett as the Director of the White House Economic Council. Hassett was key in passing Trump’s signature Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in his first term. He will work closely with Scott Bessent, the new Treasury Secretary.

“Together, we will renew and improve our record Tax Cuts and ensure that we have Fair Trade with Countries that have taken advantage of the United States in the past,” Trump said.

NEW: President Trump announces the appointment of Dr. Kevin A. Hassett to Director of the White House Economic Council. pic.twitter.com/t9De8cvRtj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024

At the same time, Donald Trump threatened Mexico and Canada with 25% tariffs if they don’t close the border and stop the drugs. Mexico’s President Sheinbaum said no caravans are heading for the border. Canada’s Trudeau has been on the phone with Donald Trump.

Trump is using our leverage – finally. It’s a great idea!

