California Private Sector Employment Has Collapsed

Commiefornia is attracting no business unless it’s to work for the government. The Hoover Institute researched and found that between January 2022 and June 2024, employment in US private businesses increased by about 7.32 million jobs. Of these 7.32 million jobs, about 5,400 were jobs created in California businesses — representing about .07 percent of the US figure.

California’s population is about 11-12% of the United States. But it accounted for 0.7% of business growth. With a population of 39 million, it grew 5,400 jobs. Clearly, its private job sector market has collapsed, as it must in a communist state. It’s a huge economy that once was tremendously positive in the country but is now a drag on the US economy, Hoover reports.

Part of the problem is that companies are leaving because of the punitive taxes and regulations, and there is no end in sight.

Housing is not affordable. The average home costs $900,000. Electricity prices are the fifth highest, and gasoline is the second highest. Only 25 to 30% of the students are proficient in math, language arts, or science.

Taxpayers get nothing for their money in this collapsing communist state. The same thing is happening in the other commie states of New York and Illinois. Others will soon fall if the new administration can’t reverse it.

Read more at Hoover Institute.

