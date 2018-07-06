President Trump Offers $1 Million to Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren

President Trump was in Montana yesterday, campaigning against Jon Tester and for Matt Rosendale. He joked a lot with his very receptive audience. The President didn’t ease up on the news media — we use the word ‘news’ loosely here — but a most entertaining moment came when he offered Elizabeth Warren a $1 million if she would take a DNA test to prove her Native-American lineage.

He said he might mention it during a debate with her.

“What tribe is it? Let me think about that one. Meantime, she’s based her life on being a minority,” Trump said. “Pocahontas — they always want me to apologize for saying that, and I hereby — oh no, I want to apologize.” The audience groaned.

He continued, “I’ll use tonight. Pocahontas, I apologize to you. I apologize — to you I apologize. To the fake Pocahontas, I won’t apologize. No, it’s causing her problems. ”

The audience laughed. He went on and noted that even the liberals want her to prove it.

“You know, that’s name causing — because now even the liberals are saying, ‘Take a test. Take a test.’ You know, I shouldn’t tell you because I like not to give away secrets but let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas, right?” Trump said.

The President referenced the TV ads for Ancestry DNA testing during which people find out they aren’t the nationality they thought they were.

“I’m going to get one of those little kits, and in the middle of the debate when she proclaims that she’s of Indian heritage because her mother says she has high cheekbones… we will take that little kit and say, but we have to do it gently because we’re in the me-too generation, so I have to be very gentle.”

The left-wing media is trying to say he is mocking the “Me Too” movement, but that’s because they missed the point and the humor.

“And we will very gently take that kit, and we will slowly toss it, hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably two ounces. And we will say, ‘I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian.’”

