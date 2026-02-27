Sec. Kristi Noem’s Own Employees Installed Spyware on Her Devices

Kristi Noem told conservative podcast host Patrick Bet-David during an interview that officials within her own agency put software on her phone and laptop to spy on her. They did it to others in government, also. Elon Musk helped her find some of her own employees who installed the spyware.

Also, she accidentally found a secure room, the Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility, on a university campus. It has “secure files that nobody knew about.

The people who would help on these types of security issues are furloughed thanks to the [Democrat] shutdown.

The administration has a lot of work to do. Enemies are everywhere, and they have the advantage.

Performing my role as Secretary of Homeland Security has shown me just how real and dangerous the deep state really is.@elonmusk helped us find that a few DHS staff had installed spying software on the phones and computers of myself and other political hires. We found secret,… pic.twitter.com/ktnM6j7kog — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) February 26, 2026

The full interview is very worthwhile:

TIME STAMPS: