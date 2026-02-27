Sec. Kristi Noem’s Own Employees Installed Spyware on Her Devices

Kristi Noem told conservative podcast host Patrick Bet-David during an interview that officials within her own agency put software on her phone and laptop to spy on her. They did it to others in government, also. Elon Musk helped her find some of her own employees who installed the spyware.
Also, she accidentally found a secure room, the Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility, on a university campus. It has “secure files that nobody knew about.
The people who would help on these types of security issues are furloughed thanks to the [Democrat] shutdown.
The administration has a lot of work to do. Enemies are everywhere, and they have the advantage.
The full interview is very worthwhile:
Noem is a serious person doing a fine job. What was done to her is a serious crime. I’d bet the FBI was no help on locating the spyware if asked, but why bother asking them? I’ll bet the RINO Princess Bondi, Trump administration saboteur, will take no action, just like she never did with ICE raid leakers. Notice that… Read more »