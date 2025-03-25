President Trump Pardons Hunter Business Partner Devon Archer

President Trump pardoned Hunter Biden’s former business partner.

President Trump said, “Many people have asked me to do this. They think he was treated very unfairly. And I looked at the records, studied the records. And he was a victim of a crime, as far as I’m concerned. So we’re going to undo that. … Congratulations, Devon,” Trump said Tuesday ahead of signing the pardon.

Archer was convicted in 2018 of defrauding a Native American tribe in a scheme that involved the issuance and sale of fraudulent tribal bonds. He was sentenced to just over a year in prison but had his conviction overturned and later reinstated in 2020. The Supreme Court rejected his appeal last year, leaving a prison sentence hanging in limbo until Trump’s pardon.

Reportedly, the tenor of the prosecution went against him when he began to cooperate with the House investigation of the Bidens.

Archer testified against Hunter and his father in 2023 to the House Oversight Committee. He told the committee that Hunter Biden had put his father on speakerphone while he was with business associates up to 20 times to sell “the brand,” but that the then-Vice President did not discuss business dealings directly.

It took courage.

