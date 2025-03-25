RFK Ends a Few Scams Like 40 Comms & 40 HR Depts That Don’t Speak to Each Other

RFK Jr. says Elon Musk and DOGE are now inside the Department of HHS, exposing and eliminating massive fraud.

Redundant Programs

“We’ve identified extraordinary waste in my department and HHS. The expenditures and the budget of HHS during the Biden administration went up by 38%. The employees went up by 17%, and healthcare went down. We have 40 communication departments. We have 40 procurement departments.

We have 40 IT departments and 40 procurement HR departments, none of which talk to each other. With Elon’s help, we are eliminating the redundancies and streamlining our department.”

RFK Jr. says Elon Musk & DOGE are now inside the Department of HHS, exposing & eliminating massive fraud. “We’ve identified extraordinary waste in my department and HHS. The expenditures, and the budget of HHS during the Biden administration went up by 38%, the employees went up… pic.twitter.com/y4dJayTN9M — George (@BehizyTweets) March 24, 2025

Pandemic Scam

According to an HHS statement this week, the funding—originally allocated to state and community health departments, NGOs, and international recipients—is “no longer necessary” now that the public health emergency has officially ended.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,” said Andrew Nixon, HHS Director of Communications.

In addition, HHS is also closing the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice, a short-lived entity created in 2023 to study and coordinate care for patients with lingering symptoms after infection. Internal emails confirmed the closure, though it remains unclear whether the office’s few staff members will be reassigned elsewhere in the department.

HHS says the closure is part of a more extensive reorganization focused on streamlining efforts and eliminating redundancy.

End Gain-of-Function

He will end the gain-of-function research, which doubles as biological warfare.

It’s OVER for the Pandemic Industry. “I will END ALL gain-of-function research. It’s just a disaster. It’s given us everything from Lyme disease to COVID and many, many other diseases…” -HHS Secretary RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/Y3Vj9c1kQb — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 14, 2025

Brainwashing Ads Are Going, Going, Gone

RFK is also going to end Big Pharma ads on TV. They are on news shows, and outlets become beholden to them for the money. They also brainwash people.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email