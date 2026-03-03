Watch the Depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton

The depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton didn’t yield anything worthwhile, but they might have hurt Republicans.

Rep. Boebert taking the photo before the deposition and releasing it to Benny Johnson was against the rules.

Oversight Chairperson James Comer allowed some questions I would have left out, especially some posed to Hillary, who is such an adept and experienced politician and liar. Her attitude was terrible, but it works for her. Asking about Pizzagate and UFOs served no purpose.

Hillary took an opportunity to say President Trump should be investigated. She pointed to the fake cases by E. Jean Carroll and Alvin Bragg in Manhattan. President Trump said he didn’t like seeing the Clintons dragged into hearings, but she didn’t return the favor.

Why have these two come in? To lie? Hillary used BleachBit and a hammer to any real evidence.

You can watch the clips and decide for yourself.