President Trump Raises Tax on China, Gives Breaks to Almost Everyone Else

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump paused and lowered his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raising the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

He’s sending a powerful message to China. We now know where this is going.

Trump posted on Truth Social that because “more than 75 Countries” had reached out to the U.S. government for trade talks and have not retaliated meaningfully, “I have authorized a 90-day PAUSE and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the walk back was part of Trump’s negotiating strategy.

“President Trump created maximum negotiating leverage for himself,” she said, adding that the news media “clearly failed to see what President Trump is doing here. You tried to say that the rest of the world would be moved closer to China, when in fact, we’ve seen the opposite effect the entire world is calling the United States of America, not China, because they need our markets.”

The stock market is back up to over 40,000, and still going.

Mainstream media claims he’s doing so under pressure.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Danger: Gold IRA “Free Silver Schemes" Name Last name Email