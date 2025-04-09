Cuomo/Hochul Parole Board May Spring NY’s 44th Cop Killer & This One’s An Assassin

On February 26, 1988, rookie NYPD Officer Edward Byrne stood watch outside the home of a witness preparing to testify against drug lord Howard “Pappy” Mason.

On the force a month and sitting in a marked cruiser, the 22-year-old Byrne was shot in the head 5 times by gang banger David McClary. The latter, joined by three accomplices, snuck up from behind and carried out an assassination order given from jail by Mason.

This month, McClary is up for parole. If this thug is sprung, he would be the 44th cop killer released by the Cuomo/Hochul Board in the last 8 years.

Edward’s brother Kenneth said, “This was someone who was clearly the most culpable and dangerous out of the group, but to this day he still denies any knowledge of what was going to happen that night — even though it was very clear that they all sat around the table and planned this and drew straws on who was going to execute my brother.”

If you think there’s no way that someone who planned and committed this cold-blooded execution of a police officer could have any chance of being put back on the streets, you don’t know how “terminally woke” New York is. Thank the radical Parole Board members whom then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo was appointed, and he drastically relaxed the rules he set up to appease the pro-criminal left.

Here is just a small sampling of other cop killers who’ve been turned loose on the Cuomo/Hochul watch:

Lee Ernest Walker, who fatally shot Officer Juan Andino in 1984 over eyeglasses.

David Gilbert, one of the 1981 Brinks truck robbers.

Herman Bell and Anthony Bottom, who assassinated two officers, Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini.

Richard Rivera, who murdered Officer Robert Walsh execution-style.

Imagine the heartbreak of the Byrne family and all the other 43 grieving law enforcement families, who’ve had to relive their worst personal nightmares, only to see the murderers responsible for their grief released from prison.

Cuomo wants to be NYC mayor while Hochul gears up to run for governor again.

What a pathetic state of affairs in what used to be the “Empire State”.

