President Trump Responds to Bolton Controversy

President Trump tweeted about John Bolton in the aftermath of revelations in his new memoir. President Trump said today that Bolton was fired over his constant warmongering. He added that Bolton didn’t complain about this “nonsense,” not even when he was fired.

The President tweeted, “For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and…”

“….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

President Trump has already denied the accusations in Bolton’s book. He asked today, “Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this “nonsense” a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”

IN AUGUST BOLTON SEEMED TO LIKE THE ZELENSKY CALL

Adam Schiff said during the impeachment trial that we should just ask Bolton, but we already heard from him on this issue in an interview in August.

Numerous people posted this John Bolton interview from last August. The former National Security Adviser mentioned the phone call that is now the focus of the impeachment of our President. He said the President’s call with Ukraine President Zelensky was “warm and cordial.”

“Ask John Bolton” -Adam Schiff Ok, we will WATCH: John Bolton, 8/28/19, describing President Trump’s two calls with President Zelensky as “warm and cordial” pic.twitter.com/6YJoncysF8 — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 29, 2020

THE FULL INTERVIEW

In 2010, Bolton said he would lie. He gives his permission to decide what will protect national security and then he lies about it. How do we know what is true?

.@AmbJohnBolton in 2010: “If I had to say something I knew was false to protect American national security, I would do it” pic.twitter.com/Zs0UXcFthR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020

Perhaps John Kelly’s view that Bolton is honest is ill-considered.

THE RECALL OF AN OBAMA-ERA AMBASSADOR

A month later, on September 10th, Bolton was fired. According to Democrat Rep. Eliot Engel, the House Foreign Affairs Chairman, Bolton called him on September 23rd and told him to look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

He “strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.”

BREAKING: House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel says Bolton told him on a Sept. 23 call that “the committee look into the recall of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch” and “strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv.” pic.twitter.com/oAx3fCZx7R — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 29, 2020

The President can recall anyone he wants. Why is this important now? If it’s’ true, why wasn’t it mentioned before? Why didn’t the House follow through and call Mr. Bolton?