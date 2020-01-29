1/1024 honest Warren plans to imprison people who spread disinformation

Harvard Law’s “first woman of color,” Elizabeth Warren, is proposing criminal penalties for people who spread disinformation online. It’s her latest plan. She just keeps rolling them out.

Warren says she wants to fight disinformation and hold tech companies liable in light of the 2016 election.

“Disinformation and online foreign interference erode our democracy, and Donald Trump has invited both,” Warren said in a Tweet Wednesday. “Anyone who seeks to challenge and defeat Donald Trump in the 2020 election must be fully prepared to take this on – and I’ve got a plan to do it.”

Warren is talking about Russian trolls who made no difference whatsoever in the 2016 election.

“I will push for new laws that impose tough civil and criminal penalties for knowingly disseminating this kind of information, which has the explicit purpose of undermining the basic right to vote,” Warren said in a release.

The fraudulent Native American, the “first woman of color” hired by Harvard law school, is concerned about disinformation.

Warren plans to criminalize memes.

As we reported last week, she also has a plan to go after Trump officials after the election. Warren is an authoritarian and she is dangerous.