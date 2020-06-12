President Trump says he is “not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists”

President Trump told Harris Faulkner of Fox News that he is “not going to let Seattle be occupied by anarchists.”

During an interview to be aired tomorrow on Outnumbered Overtime, he said, “If there were more toughness, you wouldn’t have the kind of devastation that you had in Minneapolis and in Seattle. I mean, let’s see what’s going on in Seattle,” Trump told Faulkner. “I will tell you if they don’t straighten that situation out, we’re going to straighten it out.”

The city officials told the police to abandon the police precinct and let the lunatic ‘protesters’ take it over. They did take it over, along with a 6-8 block area.

The President called Mayor Jenny’s handling of the situation, “pathetic.”

“Has she ever done this before?”

He also called on Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to send in National Guard troops to restore order.

“He’s got great National Guard troops so he can do it,” Trump said of Inslee. “But one way or the other, it’s going to get done. These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city.

President Trump acknowledged the horror of George Floyd’s murder, but he believes the best way to help black Americans is to bring the economy back and get them jobs.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com