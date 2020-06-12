Seattle Mayor Jenny Says Capitol Hill Has Always Been “Autonomous”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says Capitol Hill has always been “autonomous.” She said, “it’s a place for free speech.”

Really, Jenny, the police station has always been autonomous?

Mayor Jenny announced that they must protect the “First Amendment rights of residents and protesters must feel safe when they express their First Amendment rights.” She’s expecting marches and protests. In fact, Chief Best will lead ‘Black Lives Matter’ protesters.

Here’s the problem — the police chief, the mayor, the governor are all radical Democrats.

Watch: