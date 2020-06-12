Seattle official demands CHAZ lunatics maintain permanent control

The Seattle city officials, including the mayor, are calling the takeover of an area of Seattle, a ‘protest.’ That’s, of course, not true. It’s a socialist seizure of property that at least one city council member demands become permanent.

As the Seattle Police Department works to broker a deal with protesters occupying an autonomous zone in the heart of Capitol Hill, a Seattle City Councilmember said the area known as “CHAZ” should remain in community control permanently.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, known as “CHAZ,” has been in community control since Tuesday, when Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best told police to abandon the precinct.

Sawant called it a major victory and she wants it permanently in ‘community’ control. Actually, the controllers represent Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other fringe groups.

The movement, led by a multi-racial community of youth, won a major victory, forcing Seattle police & the big business-backed establishment to leave East Precinct. The movement was undaunted in the face of horrific violence from Mayor Durkan’s police. Congratulations, solidarity! — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 12, 2020

SHE WANTS THEM TO FLOURISH, PICKING US OFF ONE AREA AT A TIME

Sawant is a member of the Socialist Alternative Party. You can google it online. It’s an international movement and is indistinguishable from communism.

This hard-left congresswoman is a subversive. Her plan is to create legislation to turn the East Precinct into a community center for restorative justice, another Marxist value. She will do it with the armed radicals in CHAZ, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, and black community organizations, restorative justice, faith, anti-racist, renter orgnizations, land trusts, groups, labor unions that have a proven record of fighting racism.

The process for deciding East Precinct conversion must include those involved in CHAZ, black community organizations, restorative justice, faith, anti-racist, renter orgns, land trusts, groups, labor unions that have a proven record of fighting racism.https://t.co/QaQsGHo6fs — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) June 12, 2020

If we don’t stop this, we will have them everywhere, just as we have lawless sanctuary cities.

OPENING THE DOORS TO RADICALS

Sawant helped support CHAZ Tuesday evening when she opened the doors to City Hall to allow hundreds of protesters inside.

She said the bold move was intended to uplift the diverse voices of protesters and show City Hall belongs to the people.

More than 1,000 protesters spent an hour talking about defunding the Seattle Police Department, banning chemical weapon use by police, and railing on Mayor Jenny Durkan, demanding she steps down immediately.

Our movement needs to urgently ensure East Precinct is not handed back to police but is turned over permanently into community control, she said.

My office is bringing legislation to convert East Precinct into a community center for restorative justice, she added.

WORTHLESS POLITICAL LEADERS

The council member jabbed on Twitter at Governor Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for their handling of the George Floyd protests.

Trump called Inslee “radical” and he threatened to take back the city if the officials did not intervene. He said the officials are being taunted and played by protesters.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said, “domestic terrorists” have taken over Seattle, which is in the midst of its second consecutive week of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Durkan and Inslee responded to Trump’s with their own jabs.

“Make us all safe,” Durkan tweeted Wednesday night. “Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.” Chris Cuomo had her on his show and asked when the ‘protest’ will end and she smirked and said, “I don’t know, maybe it will be the summer of love.”

WATCH:

Inslee responded to Trump: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stop’ tweeting.” Inslee is the man who claimed he didn’t know about the takeover a day after it took place.

POLICE ARE TRYING TO NEGOTIATE WITH CHAZ LUNATICS

The area became a flashpoint between protesters and officers during protests. Officers had projectiles thrown at them and some were injured.

Police thought marchers would simply pass through. Instead, a police-free “CHAZ” was created for protesters calling for reform, including defunding the Seattle Police Department.

In a YouTube video to her staff, Best said she did not agree with the move to abandon the precinct.

The Police Chief said call response times in the area normally served by the East Precinct have tripled in the three days since CHAZ’ inception — from just over 5 minutes to 18 minutes. Secondary calls are taking almost an hour, she said.

“There’s no game plan for this,” Best said. “This is absolutely unprecedented. I’ve never seen people force a decision to be made to move officers out of this facility in this manner. So, there is no game plan, there couldn’t be, because it’s unimaginable, what’s happening to us right now. So that’s where we’re at…. Our intention is to get our officers back in this precinct. We really think it’s important.”

Best said she’s still willing and eager to talk to those in the community.

“I know there’s issues people want to discuss,” Best said. “Let’s do that. Lt.’s have those conversations. Let’s talk about how we might make things better.”

WHAT IT MEANS