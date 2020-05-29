President Trump severs ties with WHO, cancels all special treatment policies with Hong Kong

The US will sever all ties with the World Health Organization (WHO), President Trump said today during his presser in the Rose Garden. China has complete control of the WHO, he said. Because WHO didn’t respond by reforming, the US will redivert all funds to needy organizations globally.
Mr. Trump condemned the malfeasance of the Chinese government in the pandemic.
He will also safeguard universities and deport some Chinese students. Chinese companies will be studied with the goal of protecting American investors.
The President talked about the takeover of Hong Kong, noting that it is a violation of provisions in the declaration of 1984. The declaration has 27 years to go. It is a “tragedy” for the people of Hong Kong, China, and the people of the world, he said.
China reversed the freedoms in Hong Kong, once a bastion of liberty. Therefore, the U.S will no longer afford the territory its special treatment. The administration will eliminate policy exemptions that give Hong Kong special treatment. All agreements with Hong Kong from extradition to dual-use technology and more will be reviewed. Travel advisories will be revised. Hong Kong’s special treatment as a separate territory from China will be canceled.
The PRC and Beijing will be sanctioned for “smothering Hong Kong’s freedom.” Actions will be strong and meaningful.
The hope was that China would move towards Hong Kong’s freedom. The opposite has taken place.
The President did not take questions. He is a very strong president.
LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/rHkqoxJLHU
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020
