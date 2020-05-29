Flynn-Kislyak calls declassified, sent to Cap Hill, reportedly show Flynn was innocent

This article is updated.

Transcripts of the General Flynn phone calls with former Russian Ambassador Kislyak were forwarded to Senators Johnson, chair of Homeland Security Committee, Rubio, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary. According to investigative reporter John Solomon, they will show the conversation were pretty much what General Flynn, then-NSA Flynn said they were.

There was very little conversation between the men and almost nothing about sanctions. The conversation mostly focused on getting Russian President Putin to not retaliate for sanctions, according to Solomon.

This information is an early report by Mr. Solomon on Sean Hannity’s radio show this afternoon. If true, it’s stunning.

Flynn and Kislyak reached an agreement on that, but instead of being lauded, he was targeted.

POLITICO CLAIMS DIFFERENTLY

Politico reports they discussed sanctions at length. I guess it depends on what they were actually talking about.

During the Dec. 29 call with Kislyak, the pair discussed sanctions at length, despite Flynn’s denials later, Politico states.

“[T]he idea is, be — if you — if you have to do something, do something on a reciprocal basis, meaning you know, on a sort of an even basis,” Flynn said later in the call. “Then that, then that is a good message and we’ll understand that message. And, and then, we know that we’re not going to escalate this thing, where we — where because if we put out — if we send out 30 guys and you send out 60, you know, or you shut down every Embassy, I mean we have to get this to a – let’s, let’s keep this at a level that uh is, is even-keeled, okay? ls even-keeled. And then what we can do is, when we come in, we can then have a better conversation about where, where we’re gonna go, uh~ regarding uh, regarding our relationship. And also, basically, we have to take these, these enemies on that we have. And we definitely have a common enemy. You have a problem with it, we have a problem with it in this country, and we definitely have a problem with it in the Middle East.

FAKE NEWS

Dan Bongino said it’s fake news. Shocker! Bongino said the conversation was about the expulsions, not sanctions. Those were two separate issues. President Obama issued the sanctions the day before he issued the proclamation for expulsions.

FAKE NEWS. The conversation was about expulsions, not sanctions. Those were separate issues. A real journalist would be asking right now how Flynn could’ve “lied” about sanctions if “sanctions” aren’t in the 302 or the transcripts? WAKE UP media hacks. Do some homework already! https://t.co/NRgUd7gIsD — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 29, 2020

RATCLIFFE WANTS TRANSPARENCY

The documents were declassified by the Acting DNI Ric Grennell and forwarded to Capitol Hill by the new DNI John Ratcliffe.

“As I stated throughout the confirmation process, transparency is vital to allowing the American people to have confidence in the Intelligence Community. As the Director of National Intelligence, it is my obligation to review declassification requests with the overarching priority of protecting sources and methods, while also providing transparency whenever possible,” Ratcliffe said in a statement.

“Accordingly, today the Office of the Director of National Intelligence declassified transcripts concerning Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn,” he added.

It looks like they will show Flynn was indeed set up and pled guilty to a crime he didn’t commit. Allegedly, they will show he did not lie about his conversations with Kislyak, the crime for which he was charged.

Senator Johnson wants subpoena power and he wants to call Jim Comey.