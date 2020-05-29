Report Obama had FBI investigate a private citizen on behalf of Soros

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz told Breitbart radio that he has evidence Obama received a request from George Soros to investigate a private citizen. Allegedly, Obama did go to the FBI on Soros’ behalf to request the probe.

The Harvard Law School professor has a high-powered client, rumored to be associated with Trump, who is suing Barack Obama and his billionaire buddy, George Soros.

According to Dershowitz last weekend, all of the shocking information will come out in a lawsuit here in the near future.

“I have some information as well about the Obama administration that will be disclosed in a lawsuit at some point but I’m not prepared to disclose it now…Obama personally asked the FBI to investigate someone on behalf of George Soros who is a close ally of his.”

The Breitbart host said, “But let me just ask you — you said that George Soros asked Barack Obama to have his Justice Department investigate somebody?”

Dershowitz responded, “We’re — that’s going to come out in a lawsuit in the near future. Yeah.”

The host said, “Wow, well, we look forward to hearing more about that.”

Dershowitz added, “I have in my possession the actual 302 form [an FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed.”

He said it’s “common,” “Thomas Jefferson did it,” and it’s “not unique to one president.”

That’s corrupt regardless of how common it is. And Soros? A powerful man of the far-left? An activist like Soros? This is why we have civil courts.

Listen: