President Trump Spoke with Trudeau About Tariffs

President Trump spoke to Justin Trudeau about tariffs that will go into effect by 12:01 pm. He will also speak with him later.
Trump posted on TruthSocial:
Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.
