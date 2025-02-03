USAID Staffers in Washington Told to Stay Home

Elon Musk spoke with President Trump this morning about the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Trump agreed that the agency should be shut down.

Staffers who work at the Washington D.C. agency have been told not to come to work today. Over 600 agency employees were locked out of the computer system overnight.

The AP reported that those still in the system received emails saying that “at the direction of Agency leadership,” the headquarters building “will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3.”

Musk announced that he asked Trump to do it.

“It became apparent that its not an apple with a worm it in,” Musk said in a live session on X Spaces early Monday. “What we have is just a ball of worms. You’ve got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It’s beyond repair.”

“We’re shutting it down,” he said.

The AP Report

Musk, Trump, and some Republican lawmakers, including Joni Ernst, have targeted the U.S. aid and development agency, which oversees humanitarian, development, and security programs in some 120 countries, [and far-left causes. They even fund Trump prosecutors.]

Over the weekend, the Trump administration placed two top security chiefs at USAID on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Musk’s government inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, earlier carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information, including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems.

USAID, whose website vanished Saturday without explanation, has been one of the federal agencies most targeted by the Trump administration.

“It’s been run by a bunch of radical lunatics. And we’re getting them out,” Trump told reporters about USAID on Sunday night.

Those of us who believe in small government rejoice!

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email