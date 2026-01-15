Scott Jennings Questions the Powell Indictment

President Trump said he has nothing to do with Pam Bondi’s charges against Jerome Powell. If that is the case or not, there had better be something there since it follows the year-long attacks on Powell by the President. Commentator Scott Jennings expressed concerns. He is a strong Trump supporter and has said he converted from disliking him to proudly voting for him three times.

As CNN’s conservative commentator, Jennings said this week that President Donald Trump “better have something” on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, otherwise it will create a whole lot of “issues.”

“There are practical implications to the President’s decision-making here or the administration’s decision-making. I don’t know that the president personally had anything to do with it, and that is on the Hill,” Jennings said, per Mediaite. “If he wants to replace Jerome Powell in May with a new Fed chair, you’re going to have confirmation issues.”

“This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions, or whether instead monetary policy will be directed by political pressure or intimidation,” Powell said, per the BBC.

Jennings agreed with Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) criticism of the investigation, saying, “If you’re going to get into something like this, you better have something because if you don’t, you’re creating a whole raft of political problems when really the outcome you want is to get rid of this guy and to get your own person there that you think is going to set better monetary policy. That now seems to be a bit more complicated.”

I just hope it’s more than he overspent on a building. With all the potential crimes Pam Bondi ignored, why this one?