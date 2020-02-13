President Trump Tossed Jessie Liu’s Nomination as He Cleans House

President Trump withdrew the nomination of Jessie Liu to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes. Her hearing was scheduled for Thursday. It is an important and prestigious position. The reason he did it is becoming clear. Last night, Lou Dobbs blew the lid off the case.

The President indirectly gave the reason away during a press conference in which he discussed the case of Roger Stone.

THE “DISGRACE”

A judge rejected Roger Stone’s previously secret request for a new criminal trial, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday, just as President Donald Trump said that his longtime ally was treated “very badly” by prosecutors.

Stone didn’t commit a crime so prosecutors got him for lying, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. These are the charges the feds commonly come up with to get targets who did not commit crimes or can’t be proven to have committed crimes.

In a country where rapists get 4-year prison terms and child rapists get 7 years on average, the recommendation for Stone was 7 to 9 years.

The DOJ re-filed asking for a lesser sentence. That resulted in the four career prosecutors responsible for the Stone sentence all resigning from the case.

Most Believe the President Will Pardon Stone

President Trump was angry about the sentencing recommendation and tweeted his disdain. He also addressed it with reporters but wouldn’t say whether he would consider a pardon for Stone.

“I don’t want to say yet,” Trump replied when asked.

The President wanted to know what was happening with McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. He mentioned a person who got two months for lying and leaking. Trump is talking about James Wolfe, who he called a “swamp creature” in a tweet.

James Wolfe, a former aide on the Senate Intelligence Committee, was sentenced two months in prison in December 2018 after pleading guilty to three counts of lying to the FBI in an investigation of his contacts with reporters and the leaking of highly classified information (to his girlfriend, a reporter).

“Roger Stone was treated horribly,” he said, noting that the sentence included intimidation of a witness who didn’t feel intimidated and didn’t even know “he was going to jail for that.”

He thanked the Justice Department for dealing with this outrageous sentence. You have “murderers and drug addicts that don’t get nine years,” he added.

Watch:

President Trump: “The fact is Roger Stone was treated horribly…Roger Stone for doing – nobody even knows what he did.” Q:”Are you considering a pardon for Roger Stone?” Trump: “I don’t want to say that yet.” pic.twitter.com/PCnqpyU8dg — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2020

TRUMP UNCEREMONIOUSLY TOSSES HIS NOMINATION OF JESSIE LIU

That takes us to Jessie Liu.

The President announced on Tuesday evening that President Trump had suddenly withdrawn U.S. attorney Jessie Liu’s nomination to serve as the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes.

Liu supervised the Stone case and she oversaw the prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn over charges of false statements to the FBI.

On Tuesday, prior to the announcement that President Trump had pulled Liu’s nomination, Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs blew the case up, calling it another “deep state cover-up.”

Dobbs revealed that former Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe had been the one to leak the FISA application used against Carter Page.

“During her time as D.C.’s top attorney, Liu helped Wolfe get away with leaking classified information and lying to the FBI,” Dobbs announced.

“Wolfe was indicted in 2018 for leaking information to four journalists, including one with whom he was having an affair,” Dobbs added.

Liu dropped most of the charges against Wolfe after three Democrat senators asked for leniency in his case, and he served only two months in jail, Dobbs said.

Watch:

Liu was also involved in other sketchy cases — the set up of Maria Butina, the Russian troll-Concord Management case, and she didn’t charge Andy McCabe.

THE TROLLS ARE UPSET

Meanwhile, the leftist trolls on social media — 23.5 thousand of them — got #DisbarBarrNow to trend earlier today. They claim the President is violating the rule of law. These are the same people who demand open borders.

They are calling the President and Barr mobsters, evil, corrupt. Nancy Pelosi is calling for an investigation, along with Chuck Schumer.