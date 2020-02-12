Pelosi, Schumer demand a probe while Trump congratulates the DOJ

Democrats want yet another investigation. That is all they ever do — investigate the current administration.

SCHUMER WANTS A PROBE FOR PRESIDENTIAL TWEETS

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is demanding the Justice Department inspector general, Michael Horowitz, probe a decision to reduce the recommended prison sentence of up 9 years for Roger Stone.

“This situation has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution,” the senator wrote in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz. “I, therefore, request that you immediately investigate this matter to determine how and why the Stone sentencing recommendations were countermanded, which Justice Department officials made this decision, and which White House officials were involved.”

Schumer also tweeted: “To the DOJ Inspector General: I’m calling for an immediate investigation of why the Roger Stone sentencing recommendations by career prosecutors were countermanded. The American people must have confidence that justice in this country is dispensed impartially.”

The Department of Justice already noted that the decision to re-file was made before the President’s tweet complaining about the harsh sentence. They also stated that they have not spoken with the White House about this re-filing.

Three of the prosecutors who filed the sentencing recommendation were on the Mueller Russia collusion team — three of the thirteen angry Democrats the President made mention of a few times.

Schumer’s demand for an investigation came after the four federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., withdrew from Stone’s case on Tuesday in response to a reduced prison sentence recommendation for the Trump supporter of many years.

The re-filing suggests a less harsh prison sentence. Schumer obviously wants him in jail for nearly a decade.

PELOSI ALSO WANTS A PROBE OVER TWEETS

Pelosi joined in, of course.

“By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone,” the speaker tweeted. “It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated.”

TRUMP CELEBRATES

The two hacks won’t appreciate the President’s latest tweet congratulating the Attorney General.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

THE POLITICIZATION OF EVERYTHING

It is Schumer and Pelosi who politicize everything and want retribution. Four prosecutors resigned after the top brass at the FBI determined the sentencing recommendation was too harsh and called for it to be re-filed. Stone was convicted on five counts of lying [to hacks], one count of witness tampering, and one count of obstruction.

Top brass at the DOJ was “shocked” that prosecutors handling the case had recommended such a harsh sentence — up to 9 years.

After that, the President tweeted, “This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” the president said.

The President also criticized the four prosecutors in a tweet. “Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9-year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats?” he tweeted late Tuesday.

The totalitarian Democrat leaders do not believe he has free speech.