President Trump will look into invoking the Insurrection Act

A number of people have called for the President to go into these out of control blue cities, but he can’t do it without being invited in by the mayors or governors. He can go in to restore order if he invokes the Insurrection Act. He siad he is looking into it if the chaos and violence continue.

These people are communist insurrectionists.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a United States federal law that empowers the President of the United States to deploy U.S. military and federalized National Guard troops within the United States in particular circumstances, such as to suppress civil disorder, insurrection, and rebellion.

Leftist thugs are destroying areas of major cities, bullying people, harassing them, and threatening them.

Trump, speaking at an outdoor campaign rally in Manchester, N.H., rebuked Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) for what he described as a failure to gain control of protests in the city.

Trump specifically mentioned Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was surrounded by protesters Thursday night when departing the White House following Trump’s address and needed to be escorted by police.

“These incredible people from all over the country, all over the world last night, they walked out to a bunch of thugs. And that wasn’t — remember this — that wasn’t friendly protesters, they were thugs. They were thugs,” Trump continued.

“The mayor should be ashamed of herself for that kind of a display of incompetence, because that’s what’s happening in Portland, that’s what happens all over where you have Democrat-run cities,” Trump said.

That’s when he went on to make his comments about the Insurrection Act.

“We’re not supposed to be involved unless we’re invited in — by the people that run — these are all Democrat-run cities, including D.C.,” Trump said. “We’re not supposed to go in unless you call it an insurrection.”

“We’re going to have to look at it,” he continued. “Because we’re not going to let that happen to people who go to the White House to celebrate our country.”

Watch:

The GOP released this hard-hitting ad:

This is the America Democrats are fighting for: violence, chaos, and no rule of law. pic.twitter.com/Rc1C4JE1vV — GOP (@GOP) August 28, 2020

While the media and the Democrat politicians will go wild, some others are calling for it:

I am not advocating violence in exercising my First Amendment right of free speech. I am advocating the defense of our Constitution, our country, our freedoms, & the lives of our families & friends. It is time for @realDonaldTrump to invoke the Insurrection Act.@GenFlynn — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 29, 2020

NO ONE is safe from the communist insurrectionists. @RealDonaldTrump should invoke the Insurrection Act to protect everyone in Portland and Oregon — including their allied mayor. https://t.co/6y7P0PTrev — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 29, 2020