President Trump Will Sign an Order to Send Some Criminal Aliens to GITMO

President Trump said Wednesday that he plans to send up to 30,000 illegal immigrants to detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He plans to send some of the criminal aliens to GITMO.

“Today, I’m also signing an executive order to instruct the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparing the 30,000-person migrant facility at Guantanamo Bay,” Trump said while signing the anti-illegal immigration Laken Riley Act.

“Most people don’t even know that we have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people.”

Trump added that “some of them are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back.”

“This will double our capacity immediately. And … it’s a tough place to get out of.”

Only 15 terror suspects remain in GITMO, down from nearly 700 in 2003. Barack Obama and Joe Biden have gotten as many out as possible.

On Wednesday, Border czar Tom Homan told reporters that “there’s already a migrant center” at the Cuba outpost and “it’s been there for decades.”

“So we’re just going to expand upon that existing migrant center … Every facility, including Gitmo, will have the highest standards,” added Homan, who said that flights to the Communist island would be reserved for “the worst of the worst.”

It will certainly be a deterrent.

