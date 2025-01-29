USDA Inspector General Was Fired & Wouldn’t Leave

USDA Inspector General Phyllis Fong, a 22-year department veteran, decided to stay in her position after the White House terminated her Friday. She claimed the administration had not followed proper protocols.

Ms. Fong had to be escorted out by security agents. She should be humiliated as she is clearly no longer wanted.

In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

The White House explained that the firing of Fong and the other inspectors general was to make room for qualified candidates who uphold the rule of law. Specifically, the White House said, “These rogue, partisan bureaucrats… have been relieved of their duties in order to make room for qualified individuals who will uphold the rule of law and protect Democracy.”

She then proved them right by refusing to leave.

The White House doesn’t believe the fired IGs are rooting out waste and fraud because of all the waste and fraud being uncovered.


