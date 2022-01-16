President Trump’s Arizona Speech That the Left Calls Incoherent

M D
Donald Trump’s speech from last night’s rally in Arizona was entertaining. There’s no hate. All the hate comes from the Left — all of it. You won’t hear the vile anger, screams, and hatred of America and Americans that you hear from Biden.

Donald Trump just tells us the truth. He says this isn’t socialism, it’s fascism, it’s communism, about 34 minutes in.

