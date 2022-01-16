Dems Want to Imprison the Unvaxxed in New Poll! They Are Totalitarians!

A Rasmussen poll released Thursday uses data to show that half of the Democrats are arguably totalitarians, communists, and fascists now. That is just a fact.

The latest Rasmussen poll went right to Democrats and asked them:

Forty-five percent (45%) of Democrats favor the government forcing unvaccinated people into federal quarantine camps if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly half (48%) of Democrat voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or online or digital publications.

Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters support forcibly removing children from the custody of unvaccinated parents.

55% of Democratic voters support fines and financial punishment for the unvaccinated.

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democrats favor government requiring unvaccinated citizens to remain confined to their homes.

While about two-thirds (66%) of likely voters would be against governments using digital devices, like locked collars, to track unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others, 47% of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This isn’t the first poll that’s come out this way.

When it comes to socialism, a recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats have a positive image of it.

Democrats’ opinions of socialism have gotten slightly more positive over the years, moving from 53% in 2010 and 2012 to over 60% in the past two surveys.

Recent Gallup research found that Americans, particularly Democrats, are most likely to think of socialism in terms of equality and government provision of benefits and services. [And it seems fascism]

A 2019 Harris poll for “Axios on HBO” found that socialism is gaining popularity: 4 in 10 Americans say they would prefer living in a socialist country over a capitalist one. It’s because Americans don’t know history, especially Soviet history. It was mostly Democrats who swung the poll towards socialism/communism.

Universal healthcare: 76% Tuition-free education: 72% Living wage: 68% State-controlled economy: 66% State control and regulation of private property: 61% High taxes for the rich: 60% State-controlled media and communication: 57% Strong environmental regulations: 56% High public spending: 55% Government ’’democratizes’’ private businesses — that is, gives workers control over them — to the greatest extent possible: 52% System dependent on dictatorship: 49% Workers own and control their places of employment: 48% “Democratically-elected” government: 46% [FACT: Once the thugs have power, the elections are rigged, and once people have freebies, they won’t give them up.]

According to the Harris Poll, 55% of women prefer socialism.

Consider those the planks of the New Democrat Party and compare them to the Communist Manifesto — they are the same.

Related