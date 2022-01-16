Dems Want to Imprison the Unvaxxed in New Poll! They Are Totalitarians!

A Rasmussen poll released Thursday uses data to show that half of the Democrats are arguably totalitarians, communists, and fascists now. That is just a fact.
The latest Rasmussen poll went right to Democrats and asked them:
- Forty-five percent (45%) of Democrats favor the government forcing unvaccinated people into federal quarantine camps if they refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Nearly half (48%) of Democrat voters think federal and state governments should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or online or digital publications.
- Twenty-nine percent (29%) of Democratic voters support forcibly removing children from the custody of unvaccinated parents.
- 55% of Democratic voters support fines and financial punishment for the unvaccinated.
- Fifty-nine percent (59%) of Democrats favor government requiring unvaccinated citizens to remain confined to their homes.
- While about two-thirds (66%) of likely voters would be against governments using digital devices, like locked collars, to track unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others, 47% of Democrats favor a government tracking program for those who won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.
This isn’t the first poll that’s come out this way.
When it comes to socialism, a recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Republicans and 65% of Democrats have a positive image of it.
Democrats’ opinions of socialism have gotten slightly more positive over the years, moving from 53% in 2010 and 2012 to over 60% in the past two surveys.
Recent Gallup research found that Americans, particularly Democrats, are most likely to think of socialism in terms of equality and government provision of benefits and services. [And it seems fascism]
A 2019 Harris poll for “Axios on HBO” found that socialism is gaining popularity: 4 in 10 Americans say they would prefer living in a socialist country over a capitalist one. It’s because Americans don’t know history, especially Soviet history. It was mostly Democrats who swung the poll towards socialism/communism.
- Universal healthcare: 76%
- Tuition-free education: 72%
- Living wage: 68%
- State-controlled economy: 66%
- State control and regulation of private property: 61%
- High taxes for the rich: 60%
- State-controlled media and communication: 57%
- Strong environmental regulations: 56%
- High public spending: 55%
- Government ’’democratizes’’ private businesses — that is, gives workers control over them — to the greatest extent possible: 52%
- System dependent on dictatorship: 49%
- Workers own and control their places of employment: 48%
- “Democratically-elected” government: 46% [FACT: Once the thugs have power, the elections are rigged, and once people have freebies, they won’t give them up.]
According to the Harris Poll, 55% of women prefer socialism.
Consider those the planks of the New Democrat Party and compare them to the Communist Manifesto — they are the same.