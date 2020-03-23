President Trump’s Coronavirus Timeline

We combined timelines from CNN and Daily Caller. It is important to note that the impeachment took up the entire Fall and the Senate trial took up January and early February. Democrats became engaged in March. The only person addressing it was the President. Democrat debates and Supreme Court decisions took everyone’s attention during the early part of the year.

President Trump repeatedly tweeted, held conferences and rallies, always considering coronavirus and its impact.

THE TIMELINE

Nov. 17, 2019: ‘Patient Zero,’ a 55-year-old from Hubei reportedly Identified by The Chinese Government, China likely knew.

Dec. 10, 2019: Wei Guixian, a Seafood merchant in Wuhan, China, goes to a clinic, ends up going home.

Dec. 12, 2019: Wei’s condition grows worse and Wei is rushed to the hospital. She is sent home.

Dec. 16, 2019: Wei is admitted to the hospital and is barely conscious days later. Doctors spend weeks connecting her illness to others, many of whom were Wuhan vendors.

Dec. 21, 2019: At least three dozen are showing the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus.

Dec. 27, 2019: Chinese officials know about the virus from Dr. Zhang Jixian who informs health officials in China about the illness. More than 180 individuals are now believed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Dec. 29, 2019: Dr. Ai Fen, who works at Wuhan Central, informs her superiors that there is a potentially contagious disease. China’s CDC’s district office is informed and reportedly confirms that they have already been told.

Dec. 30, 2019: A doctor In Wuhan, Li Wenliang spreads information about the novel coronavirus online in a group chat and is taken in for questioning. He is reprimanded for warning people about the virus. He later died from the illness.

Dec. 31, 2019: The first official report out of China claims they are investigating 30 people for viral pneumonia.

Dec. 31, 2019: Taiwan reports concerns that the virus is highly infectious to the International Health Regulations, a WHO framework.

Jan. 01, 2019: A Wuhan market closes and live-animal trade and consumption are banned at all markets. Experts believe the virus resulted from the transfer via live animals to humans, possibly bats.

Jan. 01, 2019: Multiple doctors who went on to WeChat are brought in for questioning by the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in China for posting “rumors” about Wuhan hospitals receiving cases that mimicked SARS.

Jan. 01, 2019: An official orders labs to stop testing and destroy samples of the virus.

Jan. 01, 2020: Ai Fen is reprimanded for “spreading rumors” damaging “the stability” of Wuhan.

Jan. 02, 2020: China finally maps the new virus’s complete genetic information.

January 5, 2020:China announces that the unknown pneumonia cases in Wuhan are not SARS or MERS. In a statement, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission says a retrospective probe into the outbreak has been initiated.

Jan. 07, 2020: China’s General Secretary responds and Xi Jinping says that he began giving instructions to fight the virus on this day.

Jan. 09, 2020: China makes public the mapped genome. There are now 59 cases of known coronavirus, allegedly.

Jan. 11, 2020 – Jan. 17, 2020: The Communist Party Of China meets in Wuhan. The Wuhan Health Commission denies any additional cases during this time.

Jan. 13, 2020: Thailand announces its first known case of the novel coronavirus — the first known case outside of China.

Jan. 14, 2020: World Health Organization led by Dr. Tedros, a China-friendly guy, claims there is ‘no evidence’ of human-to-human transmission. WHO is relying on China for this information. Taiwan says the opposite.

Jan. 15, 2020: The first confirmed case in the U.S. is a person carrying the novel coronavirus upon entering the U.S.

Jan. 16, 2020: Japan’s health ministry reports a confirmed case. The sick person had previously been in Wuhan, China.

Jan. 17, 2020: China confirms its second death, the U.S. announces three airports will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan.

January 18, 2020: Wuhan Health Commission admits that there are four new people with the virus.

Jan. 20, 2020: The virus continues to spread outside of China into South Korea. An American patient is the person who traveled to the U.S. from China on Jan. 15.

Jan. 20, 2020: Chinese Doctor Zhong Nanshan announces that the virus can be transferred via human-to-human contact.

Jan. 22, 2020: Over 17 people are now dead because of the virus in China. The country has over 550 cases.

Jan. 23, 2020: Wuhan, Xiantao, and Chibi are put into lockdown. Meanwhile, around five million people leave the city without being checked for the virus.

Jan. 23, 2020: WHO says the outbreak is not a public health emergency of international concern. It adds that the extent of human-to-human transmission is still unclear.

Jan. 24, 2020: China’s lockdown now covers at least 36 million people in China.

Jan. 24, 2020: China admits twenty-six people are now dead and there are over 830 infected. One day later, the country even further expands lockdown to include 56 million people and the virus continues to infect and kill more people in the next few days.

Jan. 27, 2020: Wuhan mayor Zhou Xianwang says during a state-media interview that his superiors ordered him not to disclose the pandemic to the public earlier.

Jan. 30, 2020: WHO announces a global emergency. The death toll in China is now sitting at 170 people and there are over 7,000 reported cases across the country. India and the Philippines confirm its first cases.

Jan. 30, 2020: Trump announces the Coronavirus Task Force, The task force is led by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Its aim is to keep Americans informed of the novel coronavirus and oversee “efforts to monitor, contain, and mitigate the spread of the virus.” There are five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S.

January 20, 2020: The National Institutes of Health announces that it is working on a vaccine against the coronavirus. “The NIH is in the process of taking the first steps towards the development of a vaccine,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Jan. 31, 2020: Trump announces a travel ban on China. He is on trial in the Senate and is excoriated as a racist and xenophobe for the ban. Trump also announces Americans coming from China will be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.

Jan. 31, 2020: Wuhan’s Communist Party Chief Ma Guoqiang, one of the Wuhan mayor’s superiors, says during a state media interview that he failed to take “strict, preventive measures earlier.” He adds that he is “in a state of guilt, shame, and self-reproach.”

Feb. 01, 2020: A citizen journalist uploads a video to YouTube from a hospital. He describes the coronavirus outbreak and speaks about the dead bodies he saw. Fang disappears less than two weeks later.

Feb. 02, 2020: The Philippines announces that a man is now dead because of the virus, first outside China. The infected person was from Wuhan, China.

Feb. 02, 2020: WHO says that people shouldn’t “attach locations or ethnicity to the disease” after media bashes Trump for referring to the virus by where it originated. We can no longer refer to it as the Wuhan Virus or the Chinese Virus even though illnesses have been named after their places of origin for eons. WHO and U.S. media are actively promoting Chinese propaganda.

Feb. 03, 2020: Chinese President Xi Jinping indicates that he knew of the novel coronavirus threat in early January, which correlates with the time Wuhan officials were trying to publicly downplay its severity.

Feb. 03, 2020: A cruise ship with thousands on board, the Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked in Japan, passengers and crew are quarantined. 175 will ultimately show symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Feb. 07, 2020: Doctor whistleblower, is dead because of the novel coronavirus after trying to warn others about it.

Feb. 08, 2020: An American citizen dies from the virus while in Wuhan, China.

Feb. 09, 2020: A WHO Team Heads To China. At least 811 people are now dead in China, which is more than the SARS-outbreak in 2002-2003.

Feb. 13, 2020: Japan announces mandatory quarantine for foreigners.

Feb. 14, 2020: A New York Times report indicates that multiple journalists writing for state-run papers in China are resisting the country’s claims about the virus leveling off. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has been censoring news reports, harassing journalists and shutting down various news websites.

Feb. 16, 2020: Chinese State-run press, Xinhua News, tweets that “Racism is not the right tool to cover your own incompetence” after Trump calls the novel coronavirus the “Chinese Virus” in a tweet March 16.

Feb. 19, 2020: IThe novel coronavirus outbreak spreads to Iran.

Feb. 20, 2020: Russia bans entry for Chinese Citizens

Feb. 21, 2020: The novel coronavirus outbreak begins in Italy.

Feb. 23, 2020: Turkey and Pakistan temporarily close its borders with Iran.

Feb. 25, 2020: Olivia Zang, a reporter for Chinese outlet Caixin, is shut down by Azar during a press conference about America’s response to the outbreak. Zang suggested Trump’s terminology for the term is xenophobic. She added that China has “contained” the virus within its borders.

February 25, 2020: Joe Biden claims a whopping 150 million people have been killed by guns since 2007. Democrats downplayed the virus, claiming the President’s actions were too extreme.

February 26, 2020: The President holds a press conference on Cov-19. He accused the media of politicizing the illness, disturbing the markets.

Feb. 27, 2020: There are now over 82,000 cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide and over 2,800 known deaths.

Feb. 28, 2020: The U.S. announces the highest level ‘Do Not Travel Warning’ for parts of Italy and South Korea, the areas most affected by Novel Coronavirus. All travel to Iran is banned and foreign citizens who have visited the country within 14 days are barred entry from the U.S.

February 28, 2020: President tweeted: The Do-Nothing Democrats were busy wasting time on the Immigration Hoax, & anything else they could do to make the Republican Party look bad, while I was busy calling early BORDER & FLIGHT closings, putting us way ahead in our battle with Coronavirus. Dems called it VERY wrong!

February 28, 2020: The President retweeted:

Dr. McCormick @RichforGA, a Medical Doctor & Decorated US Marine @USMC provides a much needed perspective concerning #Coronavid19 ➡️ President @realdonaldtrump‘s Admin has appropriately responded! @BrandonBeckham_ for a Christian Voice.pic.twitter.com/4w7qra9EFS — ☀️Brandon Beckham, Esq. (@BrandonBeckham_) February 28, 2020

Feb. 29, 2020: America reports its first death from the novel coronavirus today.

March 08, 2020: Italy orders a lockdown for all 60 million residents. Saudi Arabia locks down a part of the country.

March 11, 2020: WHO finally declares the Novel Coronavirus a global pandemic. This comes over a month after announcing the virus is a global emergency.

March 11, 2020: Trump announces a travel ban from 26 European countries.

March 12, 2020: Chinese official, Lijian Zhao, deputy director of China’s Foreign Ministry Information Department, suggests in a tweet that the U.S. [military] introduced the virus into Wuhan.

March 13, 2020: Trump issues a U.S. national emergency as the global pandemic spreads across America. It frees up $50 billion in federal resources to combat coronavirus.

March 14, 2020: Trump announces additional travel restrictions, including the U.K. and Ireland. Trump adds that he is considering implementing restrictions within the U.S.

March 16, 2020: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio orders all bars, theaters, and cinemas to shut down because of the virus.

March 18, 2020: Trump signs into law a coronavirus relief package that includes provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid emergency leave.

March 19, 2020: Italy says the death toll in the country is at 3,405. China alleges that its death toll is at 3,245.

March 19, 2020: Almost all U.S. states have issued the State Of Emergency.

March 20, 2020: WHO Announces 100,000 More Cases In Less Than Two Weeks, WHO announces that there are 100,000 more cases worldwide of people who are infected with the virus in just 12 days. There are now 210,000 cases worldwide.

March 21, 2020: FDA announces that it has approved the use of a novel coronavirus test that is able to give results within 45 minutes.

March 22, 2020: Worldwide Novel Coronavirus cases exceed 300,000, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University. Over 95,000 have recovered worldwide.