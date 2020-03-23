Even Susan Collins Unleashes as Senate Democrats over Blocking of the Bill

Democrats under the leadership of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer stocked the Coronavirus package with Green New Deal handouts, a post office bailout, and union cash. These are not serious people.

Senator Susan Collins was deeply concerned and disappointed as Democrats blocked the stimulus relief package for the second time in two days. She called the delay “disgraceful” and shared conversations she has had with small business owners who are relying on the stimulus package to get passed.

“Unbelievably, the Democratic leader objected to my even being able to speak this morning,” Collins said as she hammered far-left Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY). “Is that what we’ve come to? The Democratic leader objected to our convening at nine o’clock this morning so that we could be working in earnest? Is that what we’ve come to?”

CNN reporter Kristin Wilson said that Collins walked across the aisle to Schumer, “pointed her finger at his face and said ‘You are objecting to my speaking? This is appalling!!’”

The CNN Capitol Hill reporter described the event:

“Frayed nerves and tension on the senate floor. Sen. Tom Cotton at one point yelled ‘this is bulls***’ twice. Sen. Collins got in Sen. Schumer’s face. And they figured on those voice votes on the fly,” Wilson reported, adding that “Collins stood up, walked thru her row, across aisle to his seat, stood w/in one foot (maybe less, being conservative) pointed her finger at his face repeatedly and said ‘You are objecting to my speaking? This is appalling!!’ (Still pointing, leaning in as she pointed.)”

Democrats are leveraging a Coronavirus relief bill. The money they object to is for small businesses primarily. There is money to save industries that could crash our economy if they fail.

Even @CNN admits #SenateDemocrats are using their vote on the coronavirus relief bill as "leverage" — this should sicken every American. I don’t know what Democrats think they’re doing but I do know most Americans don’t appreciate being used as leverage. pic.twitter.com/mEPX9crdVj — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 23, 2020